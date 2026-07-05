Qatar says all maritime activities will resume immediately

Middle East News
05-07-2026 | 04:50
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Qatar says all maritime activities will resume immediately
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Qatar says all maritime activities will resume immediately

Qatar said on Sunday that maritime activities would resume with immediate ‌effect, according to a Transport Ministry statement posted on X.

This reverses a June 29 advisory that had urged the temporary suspension of sailing and fishing boats until further notice, though commercial shipping was exempted.

The ministry on Sunday urged all maritime vessel operators and users to "abide by the maritime regulations and instructions in effect, to ensure ‌the highest levels of safety and security for all trips".

Qatar did not provide a reason behind the June 29 measure, but it came a day after it said one of its nationals had been killed after sustaining injuries from shrapnel due to "military operations in the region", following the disappearance of his vessel.

Reuters

Middle East News

maritime

activities

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immediately

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