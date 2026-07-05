Three sons of Iran's slain leader Khamenei appear at funeral, not his successor

Middle East News
05-07-2026 | 04:52
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Three sons of Iran&#39;s slain leader Khamenei appear at funeral, not his successor
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Three sons of Iran's slain leader Khamenei appear at funeral, not his successor

Three sons of slain Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed beside his coffin and those of four ‌other family members on Sunday, but Mojtaba, the son who has succeeded him as Iran's supreme leader, did not make an appearance.

State TV showed Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud Khamenei praying behind the coffins laid out in the vast courtyard of Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, a sprawling religious complex.

In a show of public devotion to the theocratic state and revolutionary zeal, the Islamic Republic is staging a week of mass funeral processions for Khamenei, including taking his remains to Shi'ite religious sites in neighbouring Iraq.

After a day lying in state indoors for senior Iranian leaders and foreign officials to visit, Khamenei's coffin was displayed outdoors on Saturday under glass, along with those of his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and 14-month-old granddaughter.

There has still been no public sighting or image released of Mojtaba, said to have been injured in the attack that killed his father and the other family members on February 28, when Israel and the U.S. bombed Iranian targets at the start of the war.

Reuters

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