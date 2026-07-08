Kuwait lambasts 'repeated' Iranian attacks on its soil

Middle East News
08-07-2026 | 02:34
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Kuwait lambasts &#39;repeated&#39; Iranian attacks on its soil
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Kuwait lambasts 'repeated' Iranian attacks on its soil

Kuwait condemned on Wednesday Iranian attacks on its soil, which it said undermined efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, as Tehran claimed attacks on U.S. bases in the country and in Bahrain.

Kuwait's foreign ministry said in a statement that it expresses its "strongest condemnation and denunciation of the repeated, illicit Iranian attacks," adding that "the continuation of these brazen attacks -- at a time when regional and international efforts toward de-escalation are underway -- systematically undermines efforts to lower tensions."

AFP

Middle East News

Kuwait

Iran

Attacks

Tehran

Bahrain

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