Kuwait lambasts 'repeated' Iranian attacks on its soil

Kuwait condemned on Wednesday Iranian attacks on its soil, which it said undermined efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, as Tehran claimed attacks on U.S. bases in the country and in Bahrain.



Kuwait's foreign ministry said in a statement that it expresses its "strongest condemnation and denunciation of the repeated, illicit Iranian attacks," adding that "the continuation of these brazen attacks -- at a time when regional and international efforts toward de-escalation are underway -- systematically undermines efforts to lower tensions."



AFP



