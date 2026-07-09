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Iran says US strikes on civilian infrastructure a 'gross war crime'
Middle East News
09-07-2026 | 05:30
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Iran says US strikes on civilian infrastructure a 'gross war crime'
Iran's foreign ministry denounced U.S. strikes against the country on Thursday, which it said targeted civilian infrastructure including railway bridges, as a "gross war crime."
The ministry in a statement said it "condemns in the strongest terms the aggressive attacks by the U.S. terrorist army on several points in the southern coastal provinces and two bridges in the eastern provinces on the railway route to the holy city of Mashhad" and called the U.S. administration "evil and psychopathic."
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