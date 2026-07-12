US hit around 140 Iranian military targets in latest strikes: CENTCOM

The U.S. military said Saturday it hit at least 140 targets in Iran in retaliation for an Iranian attack on another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz.



"U.S. forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.



The targets included missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks and coastal surveillance locations, it added.



AFP