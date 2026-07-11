Iran and Oman discuss mechanisms to ensure safe passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz

Middle East News
11-07-2026 | 12:31
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Iran and Oman discuss mechanisms to ensure safe passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz
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Iran and Oman discuss mechanisms to ensure safe passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that he and his Omani counterpart exchanged views on “appropriate mechanisms” to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, in line with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Araghchi said the discussions focused on arrangements to facilitate secure maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Reuters

Middle East News

discuss

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passage

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Strait

Hormuz

Tehran warns it will no longer abide by MoU if Washington continues violations
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