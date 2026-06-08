Israel said Monday it had struck targets across Iran, defying U.S. President Donald Trump's call to refrain from retaliating against Tehran's barrage of missiles.



The attacks further rattled a fragile April 8 truce as the war entered its 100th day, with the United States struggling to conclude a deal with Tehran to end the conflict.



Explosions were heard in three cities, including Tehran, according to Iranian state TV, as the Israeli military said it struck targets in western and central Iran.



The Israeli barrage was a tit-for-tat action against Iran's assault on Sunday, of 11 missiles, all of which were intercepted, with no casualties.



Trump had sought to rein in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Israel accused Tehran of making a "grave mistake."



"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate," Trump was quoted as saying by Axios journalist Barak Ravid in a phone interview, using Netanyahu's nickname.



"Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump reportedly said.



Ravid later posted that a U.S. official said Trump spoke with Netanyahu, although the White House and Trump have yet to comment.



AFP