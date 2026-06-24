Brent crude under $75 for first time since start of Mideast war

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24-06-2026 | 08:23
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Brent crude under $75 for first time since start of Mideast war
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Brent crude under $75 for first time since start of Mideast war

The price of Brent North Sea crude, the international benchmark, extended losses Wednesday to trade under $75 a barrel for the first time since the start of the Middle East war.

Brent slid 3.1 percent to $74.73, extending its fall since the United States and Iran last week struck a deal to end the conflict that began on February 28.




AFP

World News

Brent Crude

Mideast

War

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