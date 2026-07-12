More than 10 projectiles struck Iran's Gulf island of Qeshm in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, state media reported, as hostilities resumed between Tehran and Washington.



"Between 10 to 11 enemy projectiles have struck Qeshm Island since Sunday afternoon," Hossein Amir Teymouri, governor of Qeshm township, told the IRNA state news agency, adding that "all of the targets were military" and that there had been no casualties.



AFP