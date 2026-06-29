Trump says Iran requested meeting to be held in Doha Tuesday

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29-06-2026 | 07:59
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Trump says Iran requested meeting to be held in Doha Tuesday
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Trump says Iran requested meeting to be held in Doha Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran has requested a meeting that will be held in the Gulf state of Qatar on Tuesday, despite an earlier denial from Tehran that talks were planned.

"IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

Iran's foreign ministry on Monday denied reports that Iranian and American technical teams will meet this week to discuss the implementation of the deal to end the Middle East war.


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