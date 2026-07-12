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One killed, two injured in attacks on southern Iran: State media
Middle East News
12-07-2026 | 12:57
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One killed, two injured in attacks on southern Iran: State media
Iranian state media reported Sunday that an employee of a telecommunications company was killed in attacks in the southern province of Hormozgan on the Gulf, as hostilities resumed between Tehran and Washington.
"Following the enemy attack on Farur in Bandar Lengeh, one employee of the Mobile Communications Company of Iran was killed while carrying out his duties, and two of his colleagues were injured," the IRNA state news agency reported.
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