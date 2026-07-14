Blasts heard on Iran's Gulf island of Qeshm: Media

Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 12:00
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Blasts heard on Iran&#39;s Gulf island of Qeshm: Media
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Blasts heard on Iran's Gulf island of Qeshm: Media

Explosions were heard Tuesday on Iran's Gulf island of Qeshm, near the Strait of Hormuz, the Fars news agency reported, amid renewed hostilities between the United States and the Islamic republic.

"Around 6:45 pm, the sound of several explosions was heard on Qeshm Island," Fars said. "In recent days, the Masan area of Qeshm has been attacked several times by the American enemy".

AFP

Middle East News

heard

Iran's

island

Qeshm:

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