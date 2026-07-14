Kuwait says army intercepting 'hostile' projectiles

Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 11:54
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Kuwait says army intercepting &#39;hostile&#39; projectiles
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Kuwait says army intercepting 'hostile' projectiles

Kuwait said it was intercepting projectiles over its airspace on Tuesday, after Iran ramped up strikes on the Gulf in recent days as tensions rise with the United States and its allies over the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway.

"The General Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces announces that any explosions are the result of the Air Defense systems intercepting hostile attacks," the army said in a statement, also referring to "hostile aerial targets" without further details.

AFP

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