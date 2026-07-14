News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kuwait says army intercepting 'hostile' projectiles
Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 11:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kuwait says army intercepting 'hostile' projectiles
Kuwait said it was intercepting projectiles over its airspace on Tuesday, after Iran ramped up strikes on the Gulf in recent days as tensions rise with the United States and its allies over the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway.
"The General Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces announces that any explosions are the result of the Air Defense systems intercepting hostile attacks," the army said in a statement, also referring to "hostile aerial targets" without further details.
AFP
Middle East News
intercepting
'hostile'
projectiles
Next
UN rights chief: Renewed US-Iran fighting is a setback for civilians
Trump says US investment deals with Gulf states will replace Hormuz transit fees
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:09
Blasts heard in Kuwait as army says intercepting 'aerial targets'
Middle East News
12:09
Blasts heard in Kuwait as army says intercepting 'aerial targets'
0
Middle East News
2026-05-28
Kuwait says air defenses intercepting hostile missile, drone attacks
Middle East News
2026-05-28
Kuwait says air defenses intercepting hostile missile, drone attacks
0
Middle East News
2026-06-03
Israel’s army says intercepts 'hostile aircraft' from Lebanon inside Israeli territory
Middle East News
2026-06-03
Israel’s army says intercepts 'hostile aircraft' from Lebanon inside Israeli territory
0
Middle East News
2026-06-06
Kuwait says new Iran attack 'dangerous escalation'
Middle East News
2026-06-06
Kuwait says new Iran attack 'dangerous escalation'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets
0
Middle East News
12:37
Trump says Iran and Hezbollah could be added to Russia sanctions bill
Middle East News
12:37
Trump says Iran and Hezbollah could be added to Russia sanctions bill
0
Middle East News
12:35
Trump: US will make many deals with Iraq and buy large amounts of oil
Middle East News
12:35
Trump: US will make many deals with Iraq and buy large amounts of oil
0
Middle East News
12:31
Iraqi PM: We need a fair production quota within OPEC
Middle East News
12:31
Iraqi PM: We need a fair production quota within OPEC
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:35
Trump: US will make many deals with Iraq and buy large amounts of oil
Middle East News
12:35
Trump: US will make many deals with Iraq and buy large amounts of oil
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
US ambassador Michel Issa speaks to LBCI from Qlayaat: Washington talks "very important"
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
US ambassador Michel Issa speaks to LBCI from Qlayaat: Washington talks "very important"
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
02:55
Lebanese FM heads to Paris for "Solidarity for Lebanon" meeting
Lebanon News
02:55
Lebanese FM heads to Paris for "Solidarity for Lebanon" meeting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:18
LBCI sources: Lebanon-Israel talks delayed as US and Israeli delegations arrive late
Lebanon News
07:18
LBCI sources: Lebanon-Israel talks delayed as US and Israeli delegations arrive late
2
Lebanon News
08:03
Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
Lebanon News
08:03
Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
3
Lebanon News
10:45
First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes
Lebanon News
10:45
First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes
4
Lebanon News
05:04
US delegation arrives at Embassy in Rome ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks: Video
Lebanon News
05:04
US delegation arrives at Embassy in Rome ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks: Video
5
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
6
Lebanon News
02:55
Lebanese FM heads to Paris for "Solidarity for Lebanon" meeting
Lebanon News
02:55
Lebanese FM heads to Paris for "Solidarity for Lebanon" meeting
7
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir
8
Middle East News
09:42
Netanyahu tells Iran's leaders Israel will hit back if attacked
Middle East News
09:42
Netanyahu tells Iran's leaders Israel will hit back if attacked
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More