News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets
News Bulletin Reports
14-07-2026 | 12:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Oil prices continue to reflect geopolitical tensions, military developments, and global supply and demand.
At the beginning of July, following the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Brent crude fell to around $70 a barrel after the conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz had pushed prices as high as $125 a barrel earlier this year.
Tensions in the Gulf have since escalated again, with Washington and Tehran exchanging fire. Iran has targeted several vessels, while the United States has closed the Strait of Hormuz once more, as both sides seek to assert control over maritime traffic.
The renewed tensions pushed Brent crude to $87 a barrel on Tuesday. Concerns have also grown over the Yemen-Saudi front, amid fears that disruptions to shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Strait could further drive up global energy prices.
Between 7 million and 10 million barrels of oil transit the Bab al-Mandab Strait each day. The waterway carries roughly 12% to 15% of global trade bound for Europe, the United States, and Asia, and supplies around a quarter of Europe's liquefied natural gas imports.
Rising oil prices have created winners and losers. While higher energy costs weigh on oil-importing economies and consumers, they also increase profits for U.S. energy companies.
Higher prices make U.S. shale oil production more profitable despite its relatively high extraction costs, benefiting companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron and encouraging higher output.
Oil prices above $80 a barrel also strengthen the competitiveness of U.S. exports in East Asia, while Iran continues to pursue its strategic objective of maintaining influence over the Strait of Hormuz.
Sharp swings in oil prices carry economic consequences in both directions. Lower prices reduce producers' revenues, while higher prices fuel inflation, weaken consumer purchasing power, and accelerate the shift toward alternative energy sources.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
power:
tensions
reshaping
global
energy
markets
Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-19
Global energy balance highlights gap between production and reserves, reshaping geopolitical competition
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-19
Global energy balance highlights gap between production and reserves, reshaping geopolitical competition
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-05
Social affairs minister says reconstruction and recovery are key post-war priorities
Lebanon News
2026-06-05
Social affairs minister says reconstruction and recovery are key post-war priorities
0
Middle East News
2026-05-24
Proposed memorandum includes ending war and lifting US sanctions on Iranian oil
Middle East News
2026-05-24
Proposed memorandum includes ending war and lifting US sanctions on Iranian oil
0
World News
2026-04-25
Macron stresses efforts to reopen Hormuz as TotalEnergies warns of global energy shortages
World News
2026-04-25
Macron stresses efforts to reopen Hormuz as TotalEnergies warns of global energy shortages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-13
Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-13
Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-13
Israel’s Lebanon dilemma: Withdrawals, border security and reserve force concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-13
Israel’s Lebanon dilemma: Withdrawals, border security and reserve force concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-12
Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-12
Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Salam’s Turkey visit: Where does Lebanon stand amid shifting regional alliances?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Salam’s Turkey visit: Where does Lebanon stand amid shifting regional alliances?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Lebanon says war toll tops 4,000 after 83 killed Friday
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Lebanon says war toll tops 4,000 after 83 killed Friday
0
Middle East News
07:21
Iran reports US strikes at border area near Iraq, Kuwait
Middle East News
07:21
Iran reports US strikes at border area near Iraq, Kuwait
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-16
President Aoun thanks Trump for US efforts to secure ceasefire and lasting stability: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-16
President Aoun thanks Trump for US efforts to secure ceasefire and lasting stability: Sources to LBCI
0
World News
2026-06-17
Spanish former PM Zapatero arrives at court for graft hearing
World News
2026-06-17
Spanish former PM Zapatero arrives at court for graft hearing
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:18
LBCI sources: Lebanon-Israel talks delayed as US and Israeli delegations arrive late
Lebanon News
07:18
LBCI sources: Lebanon-Israel talks delayed as US and Israeli delegations arrive late
2
Lebanon News
08:03
Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
Lebanon News
08:03
Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
3
Lebanon News
10:45
First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes
Lebanon News
10:45
First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes
4
Lebanon News
05:04
US delegation arrives at Embassy in Rome ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks: Video
Lebanon News
05:04
US delegation arrives at Embassy in Rome ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks: Video
5
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
6
Lebanon News
02:55
Lebanese FM heads to Paris for "Solidarity for Lebanon" meeting
Lebanon News
02:55
Lebanese FM heads to Paris for "Solidarity for Lebanon" meeting
7
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir
8
Middle East News
09:42
Netanyahu tells Iran's leaders Israel will hit back if attacked
Middle East News
09:42
Netanyahu tells Iran's leaders Israel will hit back if attacked
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More