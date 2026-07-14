Netanyahu tells Iran's leaders Israel will hit back if attacked

Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 09:42
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Netanyahu tells Iran&#39;s leaders Israel will hit back if attacked
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Netanyahu tells Iran's leaders Israel will hit back if attacked

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday to strike powerfully against Iran if Tehran carried out a new attack on his country.

"I will say it to the leaders of Iran: Do not count on things remaining quiet if you attack us," Netanyahu said at a conference, according to a video released by his office. "The days are over when someone strikes us and we don't hit back with a decisive blow."

AFP

Middle East News

tells

Iran's

leaders

Israel

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