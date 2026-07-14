News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu tells Iran's leaders Israel will hit back if attacked
Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 09:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu tells Iran's leaders Israel will hit back if attacked
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday to strike powerfully against Iran if Tehran carried out a new attack on his country.
"I will say it to the leaders of Iran: Do not count on things remaining quiet if you attack us," Netanyahu said at a conference, according to a video released by his office. "The days are over when someone strikes us and we don't hit back with a decisive blow."
AFP
Middle East News
tells
Iran's
leaders
Israel
attacked
Next
Israel allocates $434 million for 34 new West Bank settlements
Gaza health officials say Israeli airstrike on police station kills 8
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-06-01
Netanyahu tells Trump Israel will strike Beirut if Hezbollah won't stop fire
Middle East News
2026-06-01
Netanyahu tells Trump Israel will strike Beirut if Hezbollah won't stop fire
0
Middle East News
2026-07-10
Iran will respond against Israel if infrastructure attacked: Security official
Middle East News
2026-07-10
Iran will respond against Israel if infrastructure attacked: Security official
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-20
Hezbollah MP tells AFP group will break Israel's 'yellow line through resistance'
Lebanon News
2026-04-20
Hezbollah MP tells AFP group will break Israel's 'yellow line through resistance'
0
Middle East News
2026-06-02
Netanyahu says Israel will help make Iran 'terror regime' disappear
Middle East News
2026-06-02
Netanyahu says Israel will help make Iran 'terror regime' disappear
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:00
Blasts heard on Iran's Gulf island of Qeshm: Media
Middle East News
12:00
Blasts heard on Iran's Gulf island of Qeshm: Media
0
Middle East News
11:58
UN rights chief: Renewed US-Iran fighting is a setback for civilians
Middle East News
11:58
UN rights chief: Renewed US-Iran fighting is a setback for civilians
0
Middle East News
11:54
Kuwait says army intercepting 'hostile' projectiles
Middle East News
11:54
Kuwait says army intercepting 'hostile' projectiles
0
Middle East News
11:52
Trump says US investment deals with Gulf states will replace Hormuz transit fees
Middle East News
11:52
Trump says US investment deals with Gulf states will replace Hormuz transit fees
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-24
In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered
Lebanon News
2026-01-24
In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered
0
World News
2026-07-11
China evacuates more than 1.8 million as Typhoon Bavi nears landfall
World News
2026-07-11
China evacuates more than 1.8 million as Typhoon Bavi nears landfall
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
0
Middle East News
2026-05-14
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli troops in north Israel
Middle East News
2026-05-14
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli troops in north Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel’s Lebanon dilemma: Withdrawals, border security and reserve force concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel’s Lebanon dilemma: Withdrawals, border security and reserve force concerns
3
Lebanon News
07:18
LBCI sources: Lebanon-Israel talks delayed as US and Israeli delegations arrive late
Lebanon News
07:18
LBCI sources: Lebanon-Israel talks delayed as US and Israeli delegations arrive late
4
Lebanon News
08:03
Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
Lebanon News
08:03
Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
5
Lebanon News
12:26
President Aoun, PM Salam discuss new Rome negotiations and upcoming U.S. visit
Lebanon News
12:26
President Aoun, PM Salam discuss new Rome negotiations and upcoming U.S. visit
6
Lebanon News
05:04
US delegation arrives at Embassy in Rome ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks: Video
Lebanon News
05:04
US delegation arrives at Embassy in Rome ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks: Video
7
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
8
Lebanon News
10:45
First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes
Lebanon News
10:45
First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More