News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wa Achrakat Al Chamess
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s President says US officials reaffirm support for state sovereignty, ceasefire implementation
Lebanon News
23-06-2026 | 10:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s President says US officials reaffirm support for state sovereignty, ceasefire implementation
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun received a phone call on Tuesday afternoon from U.S. Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the latest developments in Lebanon and the post-Switzerland meetings phase were discussed.
According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, Vance and Rubio reaffirmed U.S. support for the positions of the Lebanese president and government in their efforts to extend the authority of the legitimate state, strengthen national sovereignty over all Lebanese territory through the army and security forces alone, and enable Lebanon to fulfill its related commitments.
The U.S. officials also stressed that Washington is following up on the implementation of the understandings reached during the Switzerland meetings, including the formation of a mechanism involving the United States, Lebanon, and the Islamic Republic of Iran to consolidate the ceasefire in Lebanon and monitor the implementation of related measures. They added that arrangements regarding the structure and functioning of the mechanism are currently under review.
President Aoun, for his part, thanked the U.S. vice president and secretary of state for Washington’s attention to Lebanon, aimed at ending the war and strengthening the authority of the Lebanese state and its independent decision-making, emphasizing that the state remains solely responsible for safeguarding national sovereignty.
Lebanon News
President
officials
reaffirm
support
state
sovereignty,
ceasefire
implementation
Israeli attacks in Lebanon kill 4,192, wound 12,171 since March 2: Health Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Bahrain reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, welcomes US mediation efforts
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Bahrain reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, welcomes US mediation efforts
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-29
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty, and independence
Lebanon News
2026-05-29
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty, and independence
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Aoun and Salam review US-Iran understanding, reaffirm Lebanon’s position on ceasefire
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Aoun and Salam review US-Iran understanding, reaffirm Lebanon’s position on ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-29
President Aoun urges Israel to honor ceasefire, says Lebanon awaiting US date for talks
Lebanon News
2026-04-29
President Aoun urges Israel to honor ceasefire, says Lebanon awaiting US date for talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli attacks in Lebanon kill 4,192, wound 12,171 since March 2: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli attacks in Lebanon kill 4,192, wound 12,171 since March 2: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
09:39
President Aoun says negotiations remain the only path to restoring Lebanon’s rights
Lebanon News
09:39
President Aoun says negotiations remain the only path to restoring Lebanon’s rights
0
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army claims troops fired at suspected Hezbollah operatives near Ali al-Taher hills
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army claims troops fired at suspected Hezbollah operatives near Ali al-Taher hills
0
Lebanon News
09:06
Fifth round of Lebanon-Israel talks begins at US State Department
Lebanon News
09:06
Fifth round of Lebanon-Israel talks begins at US State Department
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-23
Speaker Nabih Berri offers condolences over killing of journalist Amal Khalil
Lebanon News
2026-04-23
Speaker Nabih Berri offers condolences over killing of journalist Amal Khalil
0
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army claims troops fired at suspected Hezbollah operatives near Ali al-Taher hills
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army claims troops fired at suspected Hezbollah operatives near Ali al-Taher hills
0
Middle East News
2026-02-14
US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations: Reuters
Middle East News
2026-02-14
US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-21
Trump warns Iran over Lebanon proxies, threatens stronger retaliation
Lebanon News
2026-06-21
Trump warns Iran over Lebanon proxies, threatens stronger retaliation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Rethinking the Lebanon border: Israel’s operational and strategic debates
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Rethinking the Lebanon border: Israel’s operational and strategic debates
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Switzerland talks open dual-track framework linking Iran nuclear file and Lebanon ceasefire mechanism: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Switzerland talks open dual-track framework linking Iran nuclear file and Lebanon ceasefire mechanism: The details
3
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices
4
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanon’s President Aoun offers condolences to Qatar over Barzan plant explosion
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanon’s President Aoun offers condolences to Qatar over Barzan plant explosion
5
Lebanon News
13:00
Israel PM says troops have 'full freedom of action' in South Lebanon to prevent threats
Lebanon News
13:00
Israel PM says troops have 'full freedom of action' in South Lebanon to prevent threats
6
Lebanon News
08:39
Vance says ongoing US contact is to ensure Iran pressures Hezbollah in reply to Geagea
Lebanon News
08:39
Vance says ongoing US contact is to ensure Iran pressures Hezbollah in reply to Geagea
7
Lebanon News
12:15
Qatar says joint US call with Lebanon focused on ceasefire and regional peace efforts
Lebanon News
12:15
Qatar says joint US call with Lebanon focused on ceasefire and regional peace efforts
8
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel army says soldiers struck 'terrorist cell' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel army says soldiers struck 'terrorist cell' in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More