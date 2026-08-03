FIFA's Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan, NY Post reports

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03-08-2026 | 09:05
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FIFA&#39;s Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan, NY Post reports
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FIFA's Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan, NY Post reports

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sought support from the Trump administration amid mounting criticism after his abandoned plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights, the New York Post said on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Post reported that Infantino had repeatedly tried and failed to reach U.S. President Donald Trump by phone since the proposal collapsed on Friday, and ⁠that the FIFA chief felt "isolated" by an avalanche of negative media coverage.

The Post reported that Infantino scheduled private talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with two sources familiar with the matter confirming that the FIFA boss will hold a call with America's top diplomat just after 9 a.m. ET.


Reuters
 

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