U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran faced "decapitation" if ‌it did not agree a pact to end the conflict between the two nations, saying Tehran had one last chance to strike a deal.



"I ⁠think we're going to maybe get something, but I want to give them every last chance before decapitation," he said, reiterating a threat to launch a major attack on Iran.



Earlier on Monday, after Iran said there were no talks under way, ‌Trump slammed ⁠what he called Iran's "unbelievably duplicitous" leadership.



Trump, asked about the status of the negotiations, told reporters "they are going on right now," adding ⁠that the two sides were speaking at the request of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab ⁠Emirates and Qatar among others.



"This is a last chance for them to ⁠sign a good document," he said, referring to Iran.



Reuters