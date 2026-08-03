Trump says Iran faces 'decapitation' if it doesn't strike deal

World News
03-08-2026 | 14:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says Iran faces &#39;decapitation&#39; if it doesn&#39;t strike deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says Iran faces 'decapitation' if it doesn't strike deal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran faced "decapitation" if ‌it did not agree a pact to end the conflict between the two nations, saying Tehran had one last chance to strike a deal.

"I ⁠think we're going to maybe get something, but I want to give them every last chance before decapitation," he said, reiterating a threat to launch a major attack on Iran.

Earlier on Monday, after Iran said there were no talks under way, ‌Trump slammed ⁠what he called Iran's "unbelievably duplicitous" leadership.

Trump, asked about the status of the negotiations, told reporters "they are going on right now," adding ⁠that the two sides were speaking at the request of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab ⁠Emirates and Qatar among others.

"This is a last chance for them to ⁠sign a good document," he said, referring to Iran.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

LBCI Next
Group of 25 US states challenge Trump's latest tariffs
Federal Aviation Administration certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-17

Trump threatens 'dropping bombs' if Iran doesn't 'behave'

LBCI
World News
2026-05-25

Trump says either 'great and meaningful' deal or 'no deal' with Iran

LBCI
World News
2026-07-25

Trump says hasn't decided on big Iran strikes, Tehran getting 'serious'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-01

Netanyahu tells Trump Israel will strike Beirut if Hezbollah won't stop fire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:29

Group of 25 US states challenge Trump's latest tariffs

LBCI
World News
12:44

Federal Aviation Administration certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7

LBCI
World News
12:14

Trump tells Iranians to make deal or surrender

LBCI
World News
09:05

FIFA's Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan, NY Post reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-09

US to host direct Lebanon-Israel talks on ceasefire, border and security framework: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-21

Iran says can't enter final US deal talks without end to Lebanon war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-17

Judge al-Hajj takes firm stance amid treason accusations and political criticism

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-13

Iran says Lindsey Graham was 'malicious' after US senator's death

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel adds new conditions on Lebanon withdrawal ahead of Rome talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese President Aoun calls for indictment in Beirut Port blast probe on sixth anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Sources: Riad Salameh transferred to hospital after prosecutor orders medical exams

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

LBCI sources: Lebanese prosecutor orders Riad Salameh transferred to Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for medical evaluation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

US Ambassador Michel Issa says Rome talks making progress, stresses need for careful implementation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Riad Salameh’s detention, hunger strike and hospital transfer: The latest chapter in his case

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:25

Fuel prices in Lebanon increase

LBCI
Middle East News
03:55

Israel conveys 'concerns' to US on Gaza plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More