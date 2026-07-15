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Israel jails soldier for sending missile intercept videos to Iran agent: Military
Middle East News
15-07-2026 | 03:42
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Israel jails soldier for sending missile intercept videos to Iran agent: Military
The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had sentenced an active-duty soldier to five years in prison for sending videos of missile interceptions to an Iranian agent.
The soldier sent two such videos during the 12-day war with Iran in June last year and "received payment for them," the military said. It added that he had also shared several videos filmed in civilian locations with the Iranian agent.
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