Iraqi Kurdistan urges Iran to stop 'unjustified' attacks on autonomous region

The prime minister of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on Friday denounced "unjustified attacks" that he blamed on Iran and urged Tehran to halt the escalation.



"We condemn the unjustified attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Kurdistan region," said the office of Masrour Barzani. "While urging the Islamic Republic of Iran to stop this escalation, we also call on the Iraqi federal government and the international community to end these violations."



AFP