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Iran president says country in 'full-scale war' with US
Middle East News
20-07-2026 | 07:20
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Iran president says country in 'full-scale war' with US
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said his country was in a "full-scale war" with the United States and that Tehran should accept the repercussions of the conflict.
"The reality is that today the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a full-scale war," Pezeshkian said, adding that "we must be realistic and accept the natural consequences of this resistance," he said, according to a presidency statement.
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