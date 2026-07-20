Iran president says country in 'full-scale war' with US

Middle East News
20-07-2026 | 07:20
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Iran president says country in &#39;full-scale war&#39; with US
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Iran president says country in 'full-scale war' with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said his country was in a "full-scale war" with the United States and that Tehran should accept the repercussions of the conflict.

"The reality is that today the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a full-scale war," Pezeshkian said, adding that "we must be realistic and accept the natural consequences of this resistance," he said, according to a presidency statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian

United States

Tehran

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