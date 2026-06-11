Iran commander warns of 'more widespread' war if US attacks

Middle East News
11-06-2026 | 13:28
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Iran commander warns of &#39;more widespread&#39; war if US attacks
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Iran commander warns of 'more widespread' war if US attacks

Iran's top military commander warned on Thursday that any renewed U.S. attacks on his country would trigger a tougher response and plunge the wider region into a new round of instability.

General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned in a statement that "if the United States once again seeks to carry out attacks against heroic Iran, it will receive a harsher response than before, and the flames of war, in addition to creating insecurity in the region, will become more widespread and far-reaching."


AFP
 

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