Iran commander warns of 'more widespread' war if US attacks

Iran's top military commander warned on Thursday that any renewed U.S. attacks on his country would trigger a tougher response and plunge the wider region into a new round of instability.



General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned in a statement that "if the United States once again seeks to carry out attacks against heroic Iran, it will receive a harsher response than before, and the flames of war, in addition to creating insecurity in the region, will become more widespread and far-reaching."





AFP