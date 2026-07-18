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Kuwait says Iran hit second power, water plant
Middle East News
18-07-2026 | 02:46
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Kuwait says Iran hit second power, water plant
Kuwait on Saturday said Iran struck another of its power and water plants, leading to the deactivation of several power generation units, a day after a similar attack.
"Another electricity and water distillation plant was targeted by a hostile attack that led to a fire erupting in one of the plant's components," which resulted in the deactivation of some power generation units, the Ministry of Electricity and Water said in a statement.
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