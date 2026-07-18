Bahrain says 'thwarted' new wave of Iranian attacks

Middle East News
18-07-2026 | 03:16
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Bahrain says &#39;thwarted&#39; new wave of Iranian attacks
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Bahrain says 'thwarted' new wave of Iranian attacks

Bahrain's army said its air defences repelled on Saturday a wave of Iranian attacks, as an AFP journalist in Manama reported hearing blasts after sirens sounded.

"Air defence systems thwarted" the attacks, the army said in a statement, adding that they "intercepted and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial assaults."

AFP

Middle East News

Bahrain

Iran

Manama

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