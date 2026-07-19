Iran says US attacked under-construction nuclear power plant

Middle East News
19-07-2026 | 07:07
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Iran says US attacked under-construction nuclear power plant
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Iran says US attacked under-construction nuclear power plant

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on Sunday said the United States attacked an under-construction nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, as tensions between Tehran and Washington escalate.

U.S. forces "in an aggressive and brutal act contrary to international law, attacked the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant... with a number of projectiles on Sunday," the organisation said in a statement carried by state TV.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Atomic Energy Organization

United States

Nuclear

Tehran

Washington

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