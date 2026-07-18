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Gulf council head says Iran attacks on civilian facilities 'war crimes'
Middle East News
18-07-2026 | 09:35
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Gulf council head says Iran attacks on civilian facilities 'war crimes'
The secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council condemned recent Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan on Saturday, saying strikes on civilian infrastructure amounted to "war crimes".
"Iran's actions constitute a highly dangerous escalation, a grave violation of international law and the United Nations (U.N.) Charter, as well as war crimes requiring international accountability and prosecution, given the deliberate targeting of infrastructure and civilian facilities," Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said, in a statement.
AFP
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