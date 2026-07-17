The U.S.-led coalition shot down several drones on Friday over Erbil, the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdistan region, Kurdish forces said, in the second such incident in the city this week.



Kurdish counterterrorism forces said that "coalition forces downed eight explosive-laden drones over Erbil between 04:19 and 05:25 am (0119 and 0225 GMT)", with no damage or casualties reported.



AFP