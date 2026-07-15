Blasts heard near US consulate in Iraq's Erbil: AFP

Middle East News
15-07-2026 | 14:14
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Blasts heard near US consulate in Iraq&#39;s Erbil: AFP
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Blasts heard near US consulate in Iraq's Erbil: AFP

Several explosions were heard Wednesday near the U.S. consulate in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdistan region, AFP journalists said.

Air defenses were activated near the consulate, which was a target of repeated drone and rocket attacks during the Middle East war.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Blasts

US

Consulate

Iraq

Erbil

AFP

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