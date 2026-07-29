Iran foreign ministry condemns US-Saudi attacks on Iraq

Middle East News
29-07-2026 | 07:21
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Iran foreign ministry condemns US-Saudi attacks on Iraq
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Iran foreign ministry condemns US-Saudi attacks on Iraq

Iran's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned U.S.-Saudi strikes in Iraq, saying such attacks were part of U.S.-Israeli attempts to expand the war in the region.

"These attacks... are in line with the aspirations of the United States and the Zionist regime to expand the scope of war and conflict in the West Asian region," the ministry said in a statement, calling them a "gross violation" of the U.N. Charter and international law.

AFP

Middle East News

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