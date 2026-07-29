US-Saudi strikes in Iraq kill 20: Former paramilitaries

U.S.-Saudi strikes on Iraq on Wednesday killed at least 20 members of a former paramilitary alliance that includes pro-Iran groups, the alliance said.



The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an alliance of former paramilitary groups and factions now integrated into the Iraqi armed forces, said at least 20 fighters "were martyred and another 32 wounded according to a preliminary toll" following the U.S.-Saudi strikes on its bases in seven provinces.





AFP