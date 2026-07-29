Iraq presidency denounces US-Saudi strikes as 'blatant violation'

The Iraqi presidency on Wednesday condemned the U.S.-Saudi strikes that targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces, or Hashed al-Shaabi, an armed Iraqi alliance that includes powerful pro-Iran factions.



The presidency, which did not name the United States and Saudi Arabia, said it "denounces the bombing that targeted the Hashed al-Shaabi bases and it considers it an unacceptable attack and a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, targeting its official institutions."



It also said it rejects the use of Iraqi territory to launch attacks on neighbouring countries.



AFP



