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Iraq presidency denounces US-Saudi strikes as 'blatant violation'
Middle East News
29-07-2026 | 07:59
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Iraq presidency denounces US-Saudi strikes as 'blatant violation'
The Iraqi presidency on Wednesday condemned the U.S.-Saudi strikes that targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces, or Hashed al-Shaabi, an armed Iraqi alliance that includes powerful pro-Iran factions.
The presidency, which did not name the United States and Saudi Arabia, said it "denounces the bombing that targeted the Hashed al-Shaabi bases and it considers it an unacceptable attack and a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, targeting its official institutions."
It also said it rejects the use of Iraqi territory to launch attacks on neighbouring countries.
AFP
Middle East News
Iraq
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