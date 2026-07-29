Iraq militants say five Iranians among those killed in US-Saudi strikes

Middle East News
29-07-2026 | 11:07
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Iraq militants say five Iranians among those killed in US-Saudi strikes
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Iraq militants say five Iranians among those killed in US-Saudi strikes

U.S.-Saudi strikes on the Hashed al-Shaabi, an armed Iraqi alliance that includes pro-Iran groups, killed five Iranian advisers, two sources from the alliance told AFP on Wednesday.

AFP correspondents saw coffins wrapped in Iranian flags during a funeral organised by the Hashed al-Shaabi in Baghdad for those killed. The sources said the Iranians died in a strike in the central Diyala province.

AFP 

Middle East News

United States

Saudi Arabia

Strikes

Hashed al-Shaabi

Iraq

Iran

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