Iran military accuses US of 'escalating tensions' in region

Iranian forces on Saturday accused the United States of escalating tensions in the Middle East and warned regional countries against cooperating with Washington in its war on Iran.



Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said the United States was “moving rapidly toward escalating tensions in the region.”



He warned Washington’s regional allies that “any country that provides a defensive shield for criminal and aggressive America will be hit by the flames of war.”



AFP