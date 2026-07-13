Iran will not let US 'interfere' in management of Hormuz: Military

Iran's military warned on Monday that it would not allow the United States to "interfere" in the management of the Strait of Hormuz as hostilities with Washington resumed.



The spokesman of Khatam Al-Anbiya military command said in a video message that Tehran "under no circumstances will allow... the United States to interfere in the management" of the strategic waterway, while warning Gulf countries that any cooperation with the US would be considered "an act of war."





AFP