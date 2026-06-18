Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday underscored the importance of maintaining Israel's close ties with the United States, saying Washington had stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Israel during the war with Iran.



"The struggle is not yet over, and further challenges lie ahead. They require calm judgement, steadfast defense of Israel's security interests, and at the same time the preservation of our vital relationship with our American friends, who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in this fight -- a partnership we deeply appreciate," Netanyahu said at a function, according to a statement issued by his office.



AFP