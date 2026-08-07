Two civilians killed in Houthi attacks on Yemen government-held city: Minister

Yemen's Houthi rebels shelled residential neighborhoods and displacement camps in the government-held city of Marib on Friday, killing at least two civilians and injuring 14 others, the health minister said.



"Shelling by the terrorist Houthi militia today, Friday, targeting residential neighbourhoods and displacement camps in the city of Marib, has resulted -- according to an initial toll -- in the deaths of two civilians and injuries of varying severity to 14 others," said Health Minister Qasim Buhaibeh in a post on X.



AFP