Iran says Saudi-Pakistan–Turkey deal shows 'change in perception' towards US

Iran's foreign ministry said Monday that a defense pact signed last week between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan was "a sign of a change in the perception" of countries in the region towards the United States.



"The countries of the region have realised that security is not a commodity that can be bought from false brokers," said ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei at a weekly press conference, referring to the United States, an ally of the three signatories to the pact.



AFP