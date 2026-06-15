News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pakistan PM says US-Iran deal a 'historic step towards peace'
World News
15-06-2026 | 04:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pakistan PM says US-Iran deal a 'historic step towards peace'
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the U.S.-Iran deal a "historic step towards peace" Monday following weeks of his government mediating between the warring sides.
"Today, the world has seen a historic step towards peace. After the darkness of war, the sun of peace has risen," Sharif told Pakistani lawmakers after earlier announcing the deal would be signed in Geneva on June 19.
AFP
World News
Pakistan
US
Iran
Deal
Next
Russia denies targeting Kyiv cathedral, says hit by US-made air-defense Patriot missile
Macron says 'nothing justifies' Russian attack on historic Ukraine cathedral
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-05-20
EU chief says deal on US pact is step towards 'balanced' transatlantic trade
World News
2026-05-20
EU chief says deal on US pact is step towards 'balanced' transatlantic trade
0
World News
2026-06-12
Mediator Pakistan says Iran-US peace deal text 'agreed'
World News
2026-06-12
Mediator Pakistan says Iran-US peace deal text 'agreed'
0
World News
2026-04-13
Pakistan PM says US-Iran ceasefire 'holding,' efforts underway to resolve issues
World News
2026-04-13
Pakistan PM says US-Iran ceasefire 'holding,' efforts underway to resolve issues
0
Middle East News
03:52
Egypt says US-Iran deal could be 'turning point' for Mideast peace
Middle East News
03:52
Egypt says US-Iran deal could be 'turning point' for Mideast peace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:55
6.2-magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines: USGS
World News
05:55
6.2-magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines: USGS
0
World News
04:12
Russia denies targeting Kyiv cathedral, says hit by US-made air-defense Patriot missile
World News
04:12
Russia denies targeting Kyiv cathedral, says hit by US-made air-defense Patriot missile
0
World News
03:49
Macron says 'nothing justifies' Russian attack on historic Ukraine cathedral
World News
03:49
Macron says 'nothing justifies' Russian attack on historic Ukraine cathedral
0
World News
03:48
British PM announces ban on social media for under-16s
World News
03:48
British PM announces ban on social media for under-16s
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-12
Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-12
Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-11
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-11
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
0
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli far-right minister slams US-Iran deal, urges stronger campaign in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli far-right minister slams US-Iran deal, urges stronger campaign in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army renews evacuation warning to residents located south of Litani River
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army renews evacuation warning to residents located south of Litani River
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Inside Israel’s escalation: Beirut strike, northern fire, and a shifting war equation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Inside Israel’s escalation: Beirut strike, northern fire, and a shifting war equation
2
Lebanon News
07:01
Israeli media: Target in Beirut southern suburbs was Hezbollah liaison officer
Lebanon News
07:01
Israeli media: Target in Beirut southern suburbs was Hezbollah liaison officer
3
Lebanon News
06:40
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:40
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli defense minister says forces will remain in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, warns Iran over possible response
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli defense minister says forces will remain in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, warns Iran over possible response
5
Middle East News
12:48
Trump says Iran deal in 'a few hours,' blames Israel for delay: Axios
Middle East News
12:48
Trump says Iran deal in 'a few hours,' blames Israel for delay: Axios
6
Lebanon News
06:35
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:35
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
11:48
Trump says US nearing Iran deal that could bring ‘peace to the region, including Lebanon’
Lebanon News
11:48
Trump says US nearing Iran deal that could bring ‘peace to the region, including Lebanon’
8
Lebanon News
11:10
Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'
Lebanon News
11:10
Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More