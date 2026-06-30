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Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 1,943: Official
World News
30-06-2026 | 14:10
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Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 1,943: Official
The death toll from the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week has risen to 1,943, National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said Tuesday.
Recorded injuries meanwhile rose to 10,571, according to Rodriguez.
AFP
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