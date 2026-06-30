Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 1,943: Official

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30-06-2026 | 14:10
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Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 1,943: Official
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Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 1,943: Official

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week has risen to 1,943, National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said Tuesday.

Recorded injuries meanwhile rose to 10,571, according to Rodriguez.


AFP
 

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Death

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