Iranian FM: No talks with US as long as it violates interim agreement

Iran and the U.S. are not engaged in talks and Tehran ‌will not start them as long as Washington breaches an interim deal signed in June, Foreign Minister ⁠Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday, adding that messages are being exchanged via intermediaries.



Araqchi repeated Iran's position that an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz between Tehran and Muscat was ‌in ⁠the "final stages" but would not reopen the strategic waterway.



In comments reported by Mehr news agency, ⁠he said the agreement would set out the new shipping lanes ⁠to be used once the U.S. fulfils other ⁠conditions and the strait is reopened to traffic.



Reuters