Iran's army on Thursday said it targeted U.S. bases in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, despite threats of further strikes by U.S. President Donald Trump.



"This morning, the army hit the satellite communication systems, equipment depots and fighter aircraft hangars of the terrorist U.S. army at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait with missiles and drones," the army said in a statement carried by state TV.



It added that "the location of forces and radar systems of the child-killing U.S. army at the Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE were also attacked by missiles and drones of the army."





AFP