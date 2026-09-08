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Israeli settler chief calls UK-led sanctions 'shameful and antisemitic'
Middle East News
08-09-2026 | 09:39
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Israeli settler chief calls UK-led sanctions 'shameful and antisemitic'
The head of the umbrella organization of Israeli settlements in the West Bank on Tuesday accused Britain of antisemitism in leading Western countries in imposing sanctions over settlers' attacks on Palestinians.
"The decision by Britain to boycott products from Judea and Samaria and impose sanctions on Jews simply because they live and work on their ancestral land is an antisemitic and shameful move," said Israel Ganz, head of the Yesha Council, using the biblical name for the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
AFP
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Palestinian Authority calls sanctions on Israeli settlements 'important' step to accountability
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