Ukraine says lifting sanctions on Russian tycoons 'shameful'

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22-09-2026 | 12:30
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Ukraine says lifting sanctions on Russian tycoons &#39;shameful&#39;
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Ukraine says lifting sanctions on Russian tycoons 'shameful'

Ukraine on Tuesday slammed the EU's removal of oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman from its Russia sanctions list as "shameful and unjustifiable" and called on EU countries to impose "national" sanctions on the tycoons.

"Moscow is celebrating because it got what it wanted: a sense of impunity, the humiliation of the EU, and division among Europeans," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on social media.

"But there is still a way to spoil the celebrations in Moscow. I urge all EU member states to announce now that they will impose their own national sanctions on these two individuals."

AFP

World News

lifting

sanctions

Russian

tycoons

'shameful'

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