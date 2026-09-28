News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Shams Al Sabah
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's Netanyahu visited Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Israeli official says
Middle East News
28-09-2026 | 00:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's Netanyahu visited Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Israeli official says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Abu Dhabi and met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday, a senior Israeli official told Reuters.
There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office and the UAE's foreign ministry.
The visit comes after Israeli newspaper Haaretz this month reported that Sheikh Mohamed had warned Netanyahu a week and a half before October 7, 2023 that Hamas was planning a major operation against Israel. The warning was not passed to Israeli intelligence agencies or the military, Haaretz reported.
Netanyahu, who has denied the report and threatened legal action against the newspaper, is facing a tough reelection campaign. Opposition leaders have accused the prime minister of bearing responsibility for security failures that preceded Hamas' October 7 attack.
The UAE has declined to comment on the Haaretz report but has said that UAE and Israel have maintained "open and direct lines of communication" since establishing diplomatic relations in 2020. A UAE source previously told Reuters that the UAE discusses security matters with countries through the "relevant entities," but not "at the level of national leaders."
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Abu Dhabi
UAE
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Next
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Washington for talks with Rubio
Israel election: Five-party opposition bloc takes aim at Netanyahu
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-09
Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic
Middle East News
2026-09-09
Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic
0
World News
2026-07-15
Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa kills three, official says
World News
2026-07-15
Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa kills three, official says
0
Middle East News
2026-09-22
Netanyahu says he will 'tell the truth' on Israel's actions at United Nations
Middle East News
2026-09-22
Netanyahu says he will 'tell the truth' on Israel's actions at United Nations
0
Middle East News
2026-09-03
Netanyahu says toppling Iran's Islamic Republic 'within reach'
Middle East News
2026-09-03
Netanyahu says toppling Iran's Islamic Republic 'within reach'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:06
Netherlands 'regret' over Israel's decision to revoke diplomats' accreditation
World News
02:06
Netherlands 'regret' over Israel's decision to revoke diplomats' accreditation
0
World News
00:59
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Washington for talks with Rubio
World News
00:59
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Washington for talks with Rubio
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israel election: Five-party opposition bloc takes aim at Netanyahu
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israel election: Five-party opposition bloc takes aim at Netanyahu
0
Middle East News
07:00
Seven people killed in strike on market in Yemen, Houthi-run health ministry says
Middle East News
07:00
Seven people killed in strike on market in Yemen, Houthi-run health ministry says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-07-22
Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships
World News
2026-07-22
Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships
0
Lebanon News
03:02
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah infrastructure after drone attack
Lebanon News
03:02
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah infrastructure after drone attack
0
Lebanon News
04:48
Simon Karam expected to hold high-level Vatican meeting on negotiations: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48
Simon Karam expected to hold high-level Vatican meeting on negotiations: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-09
Jordanian businessman Al Khawaja responds to BDL statement on judicial proceedings
Lebanon News
2026-07-09
Jordanian businessman Al Khawaja responds to BDL statement on judicial proceedings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
Qassem: Hezbollah committed to resistance, reconstruction and ‘full liberation’
Lebanon News
11:27
Qassem: Hezbollah committed to resistance, reconstruction and ‘full liberation’
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
What comes after Ali al-Taher? Mapping out Israel’s next move in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
What comes after Ali al-Taher? Mapping out Israel’s next move in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:09
FPM hits back at Nawwaf Moussawi, urges Hezbollah to avoid further tensions
Lebanon News
03:09
FPM hits back at Nawwaf Moussawi, urges Hezbollah to avoid further tensions
4
Lebanon News
03:02
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah infrastructure after drone attack
Lebanon News
03:02
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah infrastructure after drone attack
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From alliance to tensions: What remains of the FPM-Hezbollah partnership?
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From alliance to tensions: What remains of the FPM-Hezbollah partnership?
6
Lebanon News
05:20
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for sustained dialogue, banking reform and stronger state institutions
Lebanon News
05:20
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for sustained dialogue, banking reform and stronger state institutions
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israel election: Five-party opposition bloc takes aim at Netanyahu
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israel election: Five-party opposition bloc takes aim at Netanyahu
8
World News
06:20
Swiss seen rejecting referendum proposal to tighten neutrality
World News
06:20
Swiss seen rejecting referendum proposal to tighten neutrality
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More