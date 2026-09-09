Arab, Muslim nations welcome UK-led sanctions on Israeli settlements

Middle East News
09-09-2026 | 11:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Arab, Muslim nations welcome UK-led sanctions on Israeli settlements
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Arab, Muslim nations welcome UK-led sanctions on Israeli settlements

More than half a dozen Arab and Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, on Wednesday welcomed UK-led sanctions targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, urging other countries to take similar steps.

The foreign ministers of eight countries, which also included Jordan, in a statement said they "welcome the decision of the Government of the United Kingdom to ban the import of goods from illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory", also hailing other Western countries for announcing their intention to restrict trade with Israeli settlements.

AFP

Middle East News

Muslim

nations

welcome

UK-led

sanctions

Israeli

settlements

LBCI Next
Explosion heard in southern Iran near Hormuz: State media
In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops 'not moving'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-08

Israel president says UK sanctions on settlements will be 'on wrong side of history'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-09-04

Hamas urges Arab, Muslim nations to oppose Israeli ministers' Gaza proposal

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-08

Israeli settler chief calls UK-led sanctions 'shameful and antisemitic'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-08

Palestinian Authority calls sanctions on Israeli settlements 'important' step to accountability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:00

Iran says UN nuclear watchdog resolution 'will not bring any results’

LBCI
Middle East News
13:02

Explosion heard in southern Iran near Hormuz: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
11:44

In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops 'not moving'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-05

Impact of war: Masnaa Crossing threat raises fears of trade disruption in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-03-09

G7: Ready to take necessary measures to support energy supplies

LBCI
World News
2026-06-18

Germany deploys ship to Red Sea for possible Hormuz mission: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-08

Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Aoun chairs security meeting on situation in south Lebanon, stresses army role in Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanese Army: Continued Israeli attacks threaten stability, hinder military efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Hezbollah: Only official statements and leadership speeches represent our positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Aoun, Salam discuss measures being taken by Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn

LBCI
Middle East News
13:02

Explosion heard in southern Iran near Hormuz: State media

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:00

Bank Audi, in collaboration with Mastercard, launch initiative to empower 10,000 Lebanese entrepreneurs to join the digital economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More