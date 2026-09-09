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Arab, Muslim nations welcome UK-led sanctions on Israeli settlements
Middle East News
09-09-2026 | 11:49
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Arab, Muslim nations welcome UK-led sanctions on Israeli settlements
More than half a dozen Arab and Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, on Wednesday welcomed UK-led sanctions targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, urging other countries to take similar steps.
The foreign ministers of eight countries, which also included Jordan, in a statement said they "welcome the decision of the Government of the United Kingdom to ban the import of goods from illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory", also hailing other Western countries for announcing their intention to restrict trade with Israeli settlements.
AFP
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