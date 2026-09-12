WSJ: US links Chinese satellite imagery to deadly Iranian attack in July

Middle East News
12-09-2026 | 01:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
WSJ: US links Chinese satellite imagery to deadly Iranian attack in July
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
WSJ: US links Chinese satellite imagery to deadly Iranian attack in July

Iran obtained high-resolution satellite imagery of a base in Jordan from Chinese entities before carrying out an attack that killed three U.S. soldiers in July, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing informed U.S. officials.

The U.S. officials declined to identify the Chinese entities that provided Iran with the imagery and did not allege that Beijing was directly involved, according to the report.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reuters

Middle East News

links

Chinese

satellite

imagery

deadly

Iranian

attack

LBCI Next
Financial Times: US sets specific transit times for tankers crossing Strait of Hormuz
Sources to Reuters: Iraq orders closure of Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-21

Iranian oil offers to Chinese buyers fall as US blockade bites, sources say

LBCI
World News
2026-06-16

Trump to host Iraqi PM at White House in mid-July: US embassy

LBCI
World News
2026-06-15

Trump announces July 4 rally in Washington to mark US 250th anniversary

LBCI
World News
2026-06-24

US reopens embassy in Kuwait months after Iranian attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Financial Times: US sets specific transit times for tankers crossing Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
01:02

Sources to Reuters: Iraq orders closure of Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Iran says to discuss Hormuz with Gulf states in Oman on Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
10:06

Houthis seize last two Bab al-Mandab islands: Yemen military official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-09

UK, French, German leaders call Russia's use of Oreshnik missile 'unacceptable'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's Ali al-Taher operation ends: Questions over Hezbollah's response remain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Hezbollah chief Qassem says Lebanese government "cannot stand against its own people"

LBCI
World News
2026-05-11

At least 880 civilians killed in Sudan drone strikes between January and April: UN

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's Ali al-Taher operation ends: Questions over Hezbollah's response remain

LBCI
Middle East News
04:11

Houthis seize key Red Sea island, complete takeover of Bab al-Mandab area: govt official to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

From military site to rubble: The aftermath of Israel's Ali al-Taher blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Israel says ready for more strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel detonation

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

UAE revises AI data center plan after Iranian attacks, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
05:31

Saudi Arabia launches two airstrikes on Mocha airport: Houthi media

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:58

Axios: Next round of Lebanon-Israel talks postponed

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Iran says to discuss Hormuz with Gulf states in Oman on Monday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More