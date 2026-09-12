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WSJ: US links Chinese satellite imagery to deadly Iranian attack in July
Middle East News
12-09-2026 | 01:05
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WSJ: US links Chinese satellite imagery to deadly Iranian attack in July
Iran obtained high-resolution satellite imagery of a base in Jordan from Chinese entities before carrying out an attack that killed three U.S. soldiers in July, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing informed U.S. officials.
The U.S. officials declined to identify the Chinese entities that provided Iran with the imagery and did not allege that Beijing was directly involved, according to the report.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
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