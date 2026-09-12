Financial Times: US sets specific transit times for tankers crossing Strait of Hormuz

The United States has asked oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz to sail only during specific time windows to ensure military protection, after Iran stepped up attacks on vessels sailing at night, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.



Since May, Washington has provided air protection for vessels seeking to sail along a route near Oman’s coast on the southern side of the strait.



Citing emails sent by the U.S. Maritime Coordination Center to maritime advisers, the newspaper said the periods during which vessels are protected have been reduced to two specific time windows each day since the beginning of September.



Reuters