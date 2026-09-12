Iran president and UAE crown prince meet in New Delhi: Iranian embassy

Middle East News
12-09-2026 | 08:46
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Iran president and UAE crown prince meet in New Delhi: Iranian embassy
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Iran president and UAE crown prince meet in New Delhi: Iranian embassy

Iran's president and the United Arab Emirates crown prince met in New Delhi on Saturday, the Iranian embassy in India said, as the countries remain at odds over the Middle East war.

The embassy said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian "held a meeting and talks" with the senior UAE official on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, posting a photograph of the meeting with Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on social media.



AFP
 

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Iran

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UAE

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India

New Delhi

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