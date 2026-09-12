Bahrain says won't participate in Hormuz meeting with Iran

Middle East News
12-09-2026 | 09:15
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Bahrain says won&#39;t participate in Hormuz meeting with Iran
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Bahrain says won't participate in Hormuz meeting with Iran

Bahrain said on Saturday it would not take part in a proposed meeting in Oman between Iran and Gulf states to discuss the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has blockaded throughout the Middle East war.

Pointing to attacks on infrastructure across the Gulf, the ministry said that security and stability in the region "cannot be preserved through a policy of appeasement" and called for Hormuz to be open without "discrimination, fees or permits."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Bahrain

Strait of Hormuz

Meeting

Iran

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