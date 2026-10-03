Fire, smoke seen near Aramco facility in Riyadh

A large plume of smoke and fire was seen rising ‌in the vicinity of an Aramco facility in Riyadh on Saturday, a witness told Reuters.



There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities ⁠about the fire. Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



The fire comes amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who have stepped up attacks on Saudi cities and energy infrastructure.



There ‌was ⁠no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's fire.

The Houthis said last week they had attacked Saudi Aramco facilities in ⁠Yanbu with missiles and drones.



Saudi Arabia said at the time that it had ⁠intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards Taif ⁠and the Yanbu area, but did not report damage to Aramco facilities.



Reuters